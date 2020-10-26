Deli meat causes listeria outbreak, 1 person dies in Florida

You may want to think twice about eating a sandwich.

Several people were hospitalized after eating Italian-style meats like salami because of a possible listeria outbreak.

At least 10 people have been hospitalized in Florida, Massachusetts and New York.

One person in Florida died.

Listeria can cause a fever, muscle aches, and loss of balance.

“A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified,” the CDC’s website noted.

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating deli-meats unless it’s thoroughly heated.

