Orange County elementary school to pivot to virtual learning amid new positive COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County elementary school is pivoting to virtual learning after school officials reported four positive COVID-19 cases.

Students from Eccleston Elementary will participate in LaunchEd from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

The new positive cases resulted in a large percentage of quarantines, according to the district.

The district said some students will face quarantines beyond Nov. 3.

School officials said the majority of students will be able to return to in-person learning.

The campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to school officials.