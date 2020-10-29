Can you vote in Florida while isolating for COVID-19?

Each day people in Florida find out they have to self-isolate due to close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

What happens if a voter has to isolate on election day?

“They can designate someone to pick up a Vote-By-Mail ballot for them, that we print over that counter at any of our offices, and then the person they designated can return the voted ballot to our office. There is some paperwork involved,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office spokeswoman Gerri Kramer said.

The paperwork involved can be found at this link from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

Voters who can’t make it to the polls will also have to complete an Election Day Absentee Ballot Delivery Affidavit to show an emergency is keeping them from voting at a polling place.

The paperwork for the affidavit can be found at this link.