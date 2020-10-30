Volusia Sheriff to announce charges linked to homicide of Jarius Cook

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and State Attorney R.J. Larizza will announce the charges in the homicide of Jarius Cook.

The news conference is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Cook’s body was found in a burning car in March of this year.

The 21-year-old was found inside a burning vehicle in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue.

“This was a brutal, brutal crime, and we know there are those out there in the community who know exactly what happened and who’s responsible,” Chitwood said in March. “You have to do the right thing and come forward and have these people face justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at (386) 254-1537, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, toll-free, at (888) 277-TIPS (8477) or provide an anonymous tip online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.