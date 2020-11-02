Fight in Daytona Beach sends man to ICU, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man is in the intensive care unit with a possible brain bleed after a fight in Daytona Beach and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the victim and his girlfriend went out for drinks Halloween night and first went to Razzle’s Nightclub on SeaBreeze Boulevard then after some time, she went to another bar while her boyfriend stayed at Razzle’s until she texted him that she wanted to leave.

Records show the couple met back up at the victim’s BMW, which was parked at Razzle’s, and the two began arguing in the parking lot.

The woman said that during the argument, her boyfriend touched or patted her on the shoulder in a non-violent way, which caused a bystander to come over and yell at the victim to not hit his girlfriend, according to the report.

Police said the couple got into the BMW and tried to drive away but got stuck in traffic nearby and at that point, the man who had been yelling at the victim came up and kicked the rear portion of the victim’s BMW.

The victim’s girlfriend said her boyfriend got out of the car and began arguing with the man once again, which is when that man punched the victim in the face, causing him to go unconscious and fall onto the street, records show.

Police said they found surveillance video recorded around 1 a.m. Sunday that showed the victim trying to drive his BMW the wrong way down Seabreeze Boulevard then making a U-turn and nearly hitting pedestrians before getting out of his vehicle and attempting “to fight multiple people walking by.”

The fight that left the man unconscious was also caught on surveillance video but that footage has not been released to the public.

Records show the victim was still unconscious when police arrived on the scene and as of 3 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert with a possible brain bleed. On Sunday, he was moved to the ICU.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fight to call Detective David Dinardi at 386-671-5219 or email DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding Case 200018911.