Police: 2 people injured at Orlando townhome

ORLANDO, Fla. – An argument at a townhome early Tuesday morning led to two people being injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said three people were arguing at a townhome on Goldenrod Road around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday when one person left to call 911.

Records show when officers arrived, a second person ran out of the home saying they injured themselves during a scuffle with a male who was inside the home.

That male, who was initially described as a suspect, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for stab wounds. He was in serious condition.

The other person’s injury was not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the parties involved have provided conflicting stories and are not cooperating.