Blanker school shifts to online learning after positive COVID-19 results

Students in multiple grade levels at an Orange County school will shift to online learning after school officials say six people tested positive for COVID-19.

Orange County Public Schools informed parents at Blankner School that all 6th grade, 7th grade, and 8th grade students are pivoting to LaunchED@Home.

[TRENDING: Donald Trump wins Florida | US presidential race results | Floridians vote to raise minimum wage to $15/hour]

“At this time, there are a total of six COVID-19 cases, four of which resulted in 54 quarantines in the school,” Orange County Public Schools said in a news release. “Those grade levels began LaunchED@Home instruction Wednesday, Nov. 4, and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a return to campus on Wednesday, Nov. 11.”

While learning from home, 6th, 7th and 8th grade students and staff will not be allowed to participate in any school events or activities, school officials with OCPS said.

“During this time the entire campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” OCPS added.

The school added that if any students are in need, of curbside meals, they can be picked up at school Monday, Nov. 9 and brought home.