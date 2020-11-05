Neighbors help residents out of burning home in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital.

The house fire was reported near the 1400 block of NE 17th Street.

Multiple fire trucks and rescue units from different agencies were dispatched to the fire.

“Crews encountered flames showing through a bedroom window,” OCFD said. “Firefighters were advised that a neighbor helped residents exit the home.”

According to first responders, the fire was extinguished around 9:12 p.m.

Fire crews said approximately 50% of the house suffered fire damage.

Two residents were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, officials said. Another two residents were evaluated on-site.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the American Red Cross responded to help the victims.