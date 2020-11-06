Entrance and exit ramp in Orange County to temporarily close on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The entrance ramp for Lee Road and the exit ramp for Fairbanks Avenue on Interstate 4 will temporarily close for periods of time this weekend.

Exit ramp for Fairbanks Avenue will close continuously at 10 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday

The entrance ramp for Lee Road is scheduled to close at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The reason for the temporary closures is so crews can shift the westbound lanes through the area, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The image above shows the detours FDOT suggested.

If you normally head westbound on the Interstate at the Lee Road entrance, crews suggest drivers use the Fairbanks Avenue entrance.

FDOT suggested any driver who usually gets off the westbound exit of Fairbanks Avenue to get off at Princeton Street.

Once drivers are on Princeton Street, they should head east to Mills Avenue.

The driver should head north on Mills Avenue until they hit Fairbanks Avenue.

This construction is part of the $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project.