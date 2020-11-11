Duo arrested in string of burglaries at Central Florida pot shops, gun stores, FDLE says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of men who targeted as many as 19 small businesses including medical marijuana stores and gun shops have been arrested in connection with the string of burglaries, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents said the burglaries date back to January and occurred in Orange, Volusia, Brevard, Sumter, Indian River, Pinellas, Polk, St. Lucie, Seminole and Marion counties. As much as $250,000 worth of firearms and accessories, audio equipment, vehicle rims, cash and medicinal cannabis were stolen, records show.

In addition to marijuana and gun shops, authorities said electronics stores were also targeted.

According to an arrest report, in one of those incidents, Jerry Mitchell, 34, and Ledarius Jones, 33, both of Orlando, are accused of stealing a vehicle from Orlando Auto Mall and using it to ram into a Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary on South Orange Blossom Trail.

They were both arrested after that incident in March.

Mitchell was arrested Tuesday on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, burglary, grand theft and property damage. Jones was already in jail in connection with an unrelated incident and will have those same charges filed against him as well.