Courts close across Florida as state braces for Tropical Storm Eta’s impact

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia and Flagler counties are two of many across Florida closing courts Thursday to contend with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit, which includes Volusia, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns, will close courts on Thursday with plans to reopen them on Friday once the storm made its way out of the state.
The Florida Supreme Court posted information on its website about more than a dozen storm-related trial court closures across the state this week. Those details are copied and pasted verbatim below:
- Broward County. Courts in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Charlotte County. Courts in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Collier County. Courts in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Flagler County. Courts will be closed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit on Thursday, November 12, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Glades County. Courts in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Hendry County. Courts in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Lee County. Courts in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Levy County. Courts will be closed in Levy County on Thursday, November 12, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Miami-Dade County. Courts in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/8/2020, 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Monroe County. Courts in the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/7/2020, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Palm Beach County. Courts in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit will close Monday, November 9, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/9/2020, 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Pasco County. All courthouses in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 12. All hearings expected to be held via teleconferencing or Zoom are also cancelled that day. However, advisories, along with juvenile detention and shelter hearings, will be held, at 1:30 p.m. They will be held at the County Justice Center in Clearwater, and the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Pinellas County. All courthouses in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 12. All hearings expected to be held via teleconferencing or Zoom are also cancelled that day. However, advisories, along with juvenile detention and shelter hearings, will be held, at 1:30 p.m. They will be held at the County Justice Center in Clearwater, and the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Putnam County. Courts will be closed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit on Thursday, November 12, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 4:30 p.m. ET
- St. Johns County. Courts will be closed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit on Thursday, November 12, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Volusia County. Courts will be closed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit on Thursday, November 12, 2020, due to the storm. For more information, check the local court website. Updated 11/11/2020, 4:30 p.m. ET