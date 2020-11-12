Courts close across Florida as state braces for Tropical Storm Eta’s impact

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia and Flagler counties are two of many across Florida closing courts Thursday to contend with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit, which includes Volusia, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns, will close courts on Thursday with plans to reopen them on Friday once the storm made its way out of the state.

The Florida Supreme Court posted information on its website about more than a dozen storm-related trial court closures across the state this week. Those details are copied and pasted verbatim below: