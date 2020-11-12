Man charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old man at Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 26-year-old man is charged with shooting and killing his friend at an Altamonte Springs apartment Tuesday during an argument, according to arrest records and police.

Officer responded to the Destiny Springs Condominiums off Wymore Road on Tuesday at 10 p.m. after the victim’s girlfriend called 911. When they arrived, officers found the front door ajar and found the victim, Zachary Duarte, 28, on the floor unresponsive.

[TRENDING: Eta floods Florida | Romaine calm: Florida man arrested after lettuce tirade | DeSantis accused of wanting herd immunity]

A woman was performing CPR on the victim and talking to a 911 operator. Officers took over CPR until Seminole County Fire Department paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Heriberto Cruz-Vargas, 26, was standing in the corner of the living room when police arrived, according to the arrest report.

Officers learned during the course of their investigation that the suspect, the victim and the victim’s girlfriend were all at the apartment before the shooting when Duarte and Cruz-Vargas began arguing. At that time, Cruz-Vargas shot Duarte in the chest with a handgun.

Investigators said Cruz-Vargas was not acting in self defense when he shot Duarte.

Cruz-Vargas was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. He is being held without bail.