Video: 4 masked men kick down Orlando apartment door during armed robbery

Orlando police investigators are searching for the men who robbed a home over the weekend.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the victim said her home at the Nassau Bay Apartment complex was broken into around 1:13 a.m.

Video shows one man running up the stairs and immediately start to kick in the door. After multiple tries the door breaks and an alarm can be heard.

After the man rushes in, another man can be seen with his gun drawn running in behind him. Minutes later two other men enter the apartment.

Police said the four men were asking the victim where her money box was and where her boyfriend was.

The victim told police at first she thought it was a prank because her boyfriend was on his way home when it happened but quickly realized the armed men were serious.

The woman said she heard the men yell out, “we got to go hurry up!” as she watched the men leave with a box filled with $3,000 to $4,000.

Orlando police first shared the startling images on Twitter with the caption:

“WE NEED YOUR HELP: 4 armed men kicked the victim’s door and entered her home demanding money on Nov 7th at an apartment complex on N OBT. Please use discretion as the following video shows a violent home invasion.”

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 12, 2020

Detectives said they need the public’s help to identify the four armed suspects.

According to police, they left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD by calling 321-235-5300.