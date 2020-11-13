Second arrest made after man fatally shot while driving in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man who was shot while driving in May, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Tony Spratt in September and now, 24-year-old Chazjuan Hall is in custody as well.

Records show Jeremy Laron Sledge, 31, was driving on Lee Road and Orange Blossom Trail when he was shot in the neck, ultimately resulting in his death. Sledge’s passenger was also grazed by a bullet but that victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Although details about Hall’s alleged role in the fatal shooting have not yet been made available, a publicly available arrest report for Spratt indicates that the pair was in a Dodge Charger along with a third man and repeatedly chased and fired at Sledge’s silver Ford Fusion.

News 6 is not naming the third man because he has not been arrested but the affidavit indicates that he is the ex-boyfriend and fathered a child with a woman who was dating one of the victims at the time of the shooting. Because the report is redacted, it’s unclear whether the woman was dating Sledge or the other man who was in the Ford Fusion.

Records show the third suspect was upset with the victim because he had previously dated a woman with whom Hall was romantically involved and the tensions escalated when the victim began dating the mother of his child not long before the shooting.

That woman said the third suspect was jealous and would follow her and just a few weeks before the shooting, he chased after her in a vehicle, resulting in what she called a “high-speed pursuit,” while she was with the victim and fired shots in their direction, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said after the fatal shooting on May 12, they located surveillance video that showed the Dodge Charger chasing Sledge’s car while Spratt hung out one of the windows and fired what appeared to be a Draco-style AK-47 rifle at Sledge’s Ford Fusion.

That surveillance footage, along with tips from the community, cellphone records and data from license plate readers, helped authorities identify Spratt, Hall and the third man as suspects, records show.

According to the report, Spratt also had pictures on his Facebook page holding an AK-47 that matched the one seen in surveillance video of the shooting.

Spratt and Hall are both facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. The third suspect is also wanted on those same charges.