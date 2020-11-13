These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a special time of year as family and friends gather to celebrate what they are thankful for and enjoy a good meal.
Through the years, Black Friday shopping has leaked into Thanksgiving Day, meaning retailers were staying open and employees were having to work instead of spending time with those they love.
With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing across the U.S., many retailers have adjusted their Black Friday shopping hours and are choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
Many retailers have shifted more deals online, which also helps employees get the day off to unwind before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.
Here are the retailers that have announced closures on Thanksgiving, according to BlackFriday.com.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Bed Bath & Beyond
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Belk
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Boscov’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving: Closed (stores and distribution centers)
Black Friday: not announced yet
Foot Locker
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
GameStop
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Home Depot
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
JCPenney
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Kohl’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
Lamps Plus
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Macy’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Michaels
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Office Depot/OfficeMax
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Old Navy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 12 a.m.
REI
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Closed
Simon Property Group
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Ulta
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Under Armour
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
Walmart / Sam’s Club
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. local time
Williams Sonoma
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: not announced yet
According to BlackFriday.com, this list of retailers are historically closed on Thanksgiving every year and should announce they will be closed again in 2020.
Ace Hardware
Barnes & Noble
Crate & Barrel
Gap
Hobby Lobby
IKEA
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Patagonia
Petco
Petsmart
Staples
T.J. MAXX
The Container Store
World Market