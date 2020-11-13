These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a special time of year as family and friends gather to celebrate what they are thankful for and enjoy a good meal.

Through the years, Black Friday shopping has leaked into Thanksgiving Day, meaning retailers were staying open and employees were having to work instead of spending time with those they love.

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing across the U.S., many retailers have adjusted their Black Friday shopping hours and are choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Many retailers have shifted more deals online, which also helps employees get the day off to unwind before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

Here are the retailers that have announced closures on Thanksgiving, according to BlackFriday.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Belk

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Boscov’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed (stores and distribution centers)

Black Friday: not announced yet

Foot Locker

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

GameStop

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

JCPenney

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Lamps Plus

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Michaels

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 12 a.m.

REI

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Closed

Simon Property Group

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Ulta

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Under Armour

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

Walmart / Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. local time

Williams Sonoma

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: not announced yet

According to BlackFriday.com, this list of retailers are historically closed on Thanksgiving every year and should announce they will be closed again in 2020.

Ace Hardware

Barnes & Noble

Crate & Barrel

Gap

Hobby Lobby

IKEA

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Patagonia

Petco

Petsmart

Staples

T.J. MAXX

The Container Store

World Market