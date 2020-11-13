Volusia County Schools shares 2021 graduation plans amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools is sharing its plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the school district, all high school graduations for the Class of 2021 will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, the same venue that hosted graduation ceremonies with limited capacity and other COVID-19 guidelines in place for the Class of 2020 earlier this year.

The protocols in July included spacing students and their two guests in the arena, blocking certain sections of seats and marks on the ground for students to space out as they waited to walk across the graduation stage.

[TRENDING: Disney World increasing capacity | 250,000 space fans to drive near Cape for launch | Meteor shower coming soon]

The school district also livestreamed the graduations since fewer guests were allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

School district officials said the number of guests each 2021 graduate will be allowed to invite will depend on the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines at the time of the event.

“Quantity of tickets allowable per family will be based on the most current CDC guidelines at time of graduation,” the release said.

Before the coronavirus, the Ocean Center could hold 6,000 people for graduation.

All dress rehearsals will also be held at the Ocean Center, according to the release.

School district officials said the following dress rehearsal and ceremony dates for each school are subject to change:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – Rehearsal

7:30 a.m. – DeLand High

10 a.m. – Mainland High

12:30 p.m. – Seabreeze High

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Rehearsal

7:30 a.m. – Spruce Creek High

10 a.m. – Atlantic High

12:30 p.m. – Pine Ridge High

Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Rehearsal

7:30 a.m. – New Smyrna High

10 a.m. – Taylor High

12:30 p.m. – Deltona High

Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Graduation

7 p.m. – DeLand High

Friday, June 4, 2021 – Rehearsal

10 a.m. – University High

Friday, June 4, 2021 – Graduation

4 p.m. – Mainland High

7:30 p.m. – Seabreeze High

Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Graduation

8:30 a.m. – Atlantic High

12:30 p.m. – Spruce Creek High

4 p.m. – Pine Ridge High

7:30 p.m. – New Smyrna Beach High

Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Graduation

8 a.m. – Taylor High

Noon – Deltona High

3:30 p.m. – University High

Click here for more information.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.