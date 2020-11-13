Volusia County Schools shares 2021 graduation plans amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools is sharing its plans for 2021 graduation ceremonies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the school district, all high school graduations for the Class of 2021 will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, the same venue that hosted graduation ceremonies with limited capacity and other COVID-19 guidelines in place for the Class of 2020 earlier this year.
The protocols in July included spacing students and their two guests in the arena, blocking certain sections of seats and marks on the ground for students to space out as they waited to walk across the graduation stage.
The school district also livestreamed the graduations since fewer guests were allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.
School district officials said the number of guests each 2021 graduate will be allowed to invite will depend on the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines at the time of the event.
“Quantity of tickets allowable per family will be based on the most current CDC guidelines at time of graduation,” the release said.
Before the coronavirus, the Ocean Center could hold 6,000 people for graduation.
All dress rehearsals will also be held at the Ocean Center, according to the release.
School district officials said the following dress rehearsal and ceremony dates for each school are subject to change:
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – Rehearsal
- 7:30 a.m. – DeLand High
- 10 a.m. – Mainland High
- 12:30 p.m. – Seabreeze High
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Rehearsal
- 7:30 a.m. – Spruce Creek High
- 10 a.m. – Atlantic High
- 12:30 p.m. – Pine Ridge High
Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Rehearsal
- 7:30 a.m. – New Smyrna High
- 10 a.m. – Taylor High
- 12:30 p.m. – Deltona High
Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Graduation
- 7 p.m. – DeLand High
Friday, June 4, 2021 – Rehearsal
- 10 a.m. – University High
Friday, June 4, 2021 – Graduation
- 4 p.m. – Mainland High
- 7:30 p.m. – Seabreeze High
Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Graduation
- 8:30 a.m. – Atlantic High
- 12:30 p.m. – Spruce Creek High
- 4 p.m. – Pine Ridge High
- 7:30 p.m. – New Smyrna Beach High
Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Graduation
- 8 a.m. – Taylor High
- Noon – Deltona High
- 3:30 p.m. – University High
Click here for more information.
