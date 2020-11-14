As vaccine talks ramp up, Florida reports 4,544 new coronavirus cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – President Donald Trump spoke Friday evening, insisted once again that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for roll out before the year is up.

A vaccine is an essential step in gaining control of the pandemic that has gripped the nation, especially as cases spike in certain parts of the country, prompting near-lockdowns in Oregon and New Mexico this week.

Talks of a possible nationwide lockdown next year have swirled and President-elect Joe Biden will have the tough decision of enacting one, which could create backlash and animosity in an already heavily divided nation, or risk losing more Americans to the deadly respiratory illness.

Biden hasn’t publicly backed a nationwide lockdown and some members of his newly assembled coronavirus advisory board said it shouldn’t even be taken under consideration.

A vaccine could dampen those lockdown talks. Already, federal health officials have reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday Nov. 14.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,544 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 875,096 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 45 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,704 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 215 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,151 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida as of Saturday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Nov. 14:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 13,452 140 1,107 8 409 2 Flagler 2,379 23 177 1 40 0 Lake 9,527 61 767 0 243 1 Marion 11,690 90 1,118 7 364 2 Orange 50,830 384 1,676 9 603 2 Osceola 15,742 63 892 3 228 1 Polk 25,020 79 2,677 65 648 1 Seminole 11,400 81 780 1 255 0 Sumter 3,148 8 302 1 89 0 Volusia 14,158 41 1,020 3 341 1

