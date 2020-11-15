85ºF

Florida reports 10,105 new COVID-19 cases as spectators swarm Space Coast for crewed launch

30 new deaths reported by state Department of Health

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Cars line up at a COVID-19 testing site at Tropical Park, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crippling pandemic won’t stop history from being made on Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday but the weather might.

SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts aboard a Falcon 9 rocket for a six-month mission on the International Space Station. Right now, there’s about a 50% chance that the launch will go off as scheduled at 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

The last time there was a crewed launch from Kennedy Space Center was on May 30, when NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were launched into space. Back then, Brevard County had 420 total COVID-19 cases.

That number has expanded exponentially in the past five months. Now, Brevard County has experienced more than 13,000 cases and 400-plus COVID-19 deaths.

Officials are expecting as many as 250,000 spectators Sunday evening, causing both traffic and social distancing concerns.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Sunday, Nov. 15.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,105 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 885,201 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 30 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,734 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 216 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,118 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Nov. 14:

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the DOH has not updated its dashboard that provides figures by county, which is why Saturday’s numbers are in the table below. The chart will be updated with Sunday’s county numbers once they’re released.

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew HospitalizationsDeathsNew Deaths
Brevard13,4521401,10784092
Flagler2,379231771400
Lake9,5276176702431
Marion11,690901,11873642
Orange50,8303841,67696032
Osceola15,7426389232281
Polk25,020792,677656481
Seminole11,4008178012550
Sumter3,14883021890
Volusia14,158411,02033411

