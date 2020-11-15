Florida reports 10,105 new COVID-19 cases as spectators swarm Space Coast for crewed launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crippling pandemic won’t stop history from being made on Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday but the weather might.

SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts aboard a Falcon 9 rocket for a six-month mission on the International Space Station. Right now, there’s about a 50% chance that the launch will go off as scheduled at 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

[TRENDING: Iota strengthens into hurricane | How to follow live coverage of SpaceX crewed launch | Fake DEA agent brings gun to Disney, deputies say]

The last time there was a crewed launch from Kennedy Space Center was on May 30, when NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were launched into space. Back then, Brevard County had 420 total COVID-19 cases.

That number has expanded exponentially in the past five months. Now, Brevard County has experienced more than 13,000 cases and 400-plus COVID-19 deaths.

Officials are expecting as many as 250,000 spectators Sunday evening, causing both traffic and social distancing concerns.

[READ MORE: How Orange County is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution]

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Sunday, Nov. 15.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,105 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 885,201 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 30 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,734 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 216 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,118 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: As vaccine talks ramp up, Florida reports 4,544 new coronavirus cases]

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Nov. 14:

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the DOH has not updated its dashboard that provides figures by county, which is why Saturday’s numbers are in the table below. The chart will be updated with Sunday’s county numbers once they’re released.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 13,452 140 1,107 8 409 2 Flagler 2,379 23 177 1 40 0 Lake 9,527 61 767 0 243 1 Marion 11,690 90 1,118 7 364 2 Orange 50,830 384 1,676 9 603 2 Osceola 15,742 63 892 3 228 1 Polk 25,020 79 2,677 65 648 1 Seminole 11,400 81 780 1 255 0 Sumter 3,148 8 302 1 89 0 Volusia 14,158 41 1,020 3 341 1

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.