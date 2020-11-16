Central Florida school districts experiencing hiccups with online learning platform

ORLANDO, Fla. – School districts in Central Florida are reporting issues with their online learning platform, according to district officials.

Both Orange County Public Schools and Brevard Public Schools tweeted about issues with Classlink shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, saying the vendor was aware of the problem and was working to find a solution.

Orange County school officials said the issue had to do with logging into LaunchPad and that students currently logged into Canvas should not sign out or turn off their computer.

Brevard school district officials said the issue was being reported across multiple school districts.

A call was sent to Orange County parents making them aware of the issue.

In it, district officials said Classlink engineers have reported some improvements since the initial issue was reported but are still working to resolve the problem.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.