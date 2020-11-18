More middle school students in Orange County to pivot to virtual learning due to COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More middle school students in Orange County will have to pivot to virtual learning due to the coronavirus.

The district said 6th,7th, and 8th-grade students at Horizon West Middle School will pivot to online learning until Nov. 30.

School officials said at the moment there are eight face-to-face positive COVID-19 cases which have resulted in 200 quarantines.

There are 673 face-to-face students at the school.

Students are off for Thanksgiving break next week.

The parents of each student impacted have been notified, according to the district.

The entire campus will be disinfected, according to the district.

Meals can still be picked up on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Here is a list of school sites for the meal pickup.