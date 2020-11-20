6 positive COVID-19 cases found after winter sports testing at Orange County Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six positive coronavirus cases were found at Orange County Public Schools after 1,422 tests for athletes, coaches, and trainers for winter sports, according to the district.

The number of student-athletes who tested positive in the testing was not given in a release from the district.

This week, the district concluded the first round of COVID-19 testing on winter sport student-athletes, coaches and... Posted by Orange County Public Schools on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Tests were administered to teams at 20 high schools, according to the district.

School officials said the district is testing high-contact sports.

This list includes:

Competitive cheerleading

Basketball

Wrestling

Soccer

“Everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” Orange County Public Schools posted on social media.