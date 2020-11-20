Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – Sen. Rick Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from his office.

The former governor of Florida has been quarantining at his Naples home since he came in contact with someone who had the virus after returning to Florida last Friday, the release said.

According to the release, Scott tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times since learning of his exposure but received a positive result back Friday from a PCR test he took on Tuesday.

The U.S. senator released the following statement, saying he’s feeling OK despite his diagnosis and will continue working from home until he can safely return to the nation’s capital:

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” Scott said. “As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

