Sen. Rick Scott quarantines again after contact with COVID-19 patient

Sen. Rick Scott announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he would be entering self-quarantine because he learned that he recently came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said he was in contact with the person Friday night after arriving in Florida and later learned that person was infected.

[TRENDING: Gregory Edwards video released | SpaceX Crew-1 launch delayed until Sunday | Fatal Orange County crash]

The former governor said he took a coronavirus test Saturday morning that came back negative. He added that he has no symptoms but is choosing to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

In March, when the state first began reporting COVID-19 cases, Scott decided to enter self-quarantine after attending an event in Miami with a Brazilian Embassy member who tested positive.