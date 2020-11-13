Daytona Beach expands CARES Act help for renters impacted by coronavirus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More Daytona Beach households can now qualify for pandemic rental assistance after the city expanded its qualifications for the program to include middle-income households.

The city announced Friday that beginning Monday an additional $500,000 in coronavirus relief funds will be available to help residents who are behind on their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. The money is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

“These funds will be able to aid middle- and low-income households who have experienced a COVID-19-related hardship,” according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Disney World increasing capacity | 250,000 space fans to drive near Cape for launch | Meteor shower coming soon]

The rental funds are provided on a first-come, first-served basis for people who have completed an application and qualify for rental housing costs to cover November and December. The application deadline is Dec. 18, or as long as funds are available.

Applicants do not have to be in a delinquent on their payments. To qualify, an applicant’s annual household income must be at or below the Area Median Income Level.

The funds will include rental payments, with a three-month maximum per household and are capped at $1,500 per month and $4,500 total per household.

Payments will be made directly to landlords or rental property management companies.

Applicants must make appointments to submit completed applications by calling one of following three agencies:

Central Florida Community Development Corporation 386-226-1216

Housing Authority of the City of Daytona Beach 386-888-7684

Mid-Florida Housing Partnership Corporation 386-274-4441, ext. 301 and 304

For more information, visit www.codb.us/coronavirus.