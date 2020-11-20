Wait times increase at COVID-19 testing sites ahead of holidays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mike Jachels with the State Division of Emergency Management said for those looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Orange County Convention Center, expect wait times.

He said Friday saw wait times of at least 90 minutes.

“Now with the holidays upon us, people that are traveling want to get tested, so we’re seeing another uptick in people coming out and getting tested,” Jachels said.

Jachels said for those heading out to the convention center, he advises them to make sure they have enough gas and that they used the restroom prior since there are none available.

There are two different tests offered at the convention center, according to Jachels. He said the antigen test is available, which is a rapid test, as well as the PCR test.

Jachels said the first increase in demand they saw was when they rolled out the rapid antigen test. He added that this week with the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, they are seeing another spike in testing demand.

Jachels said they’ve done between 1,500 to 1,700 tests per day this week.

He said they have enough supplies to meet the demand for testing.

Also in Orange County, the drive-thru testing site at Barnett Park will now be open seven days a week instead of five through Dec. 30. The hours there are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.