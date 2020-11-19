Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving despite pandemic hardships, survey found

Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

A new survey from Lending Tree, an online loan marketplace, found that Americans will spend an average of $475.

That’s up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people say Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

Also different this year, more people are planning to host.

It makes sense since families are having smaller gatherings because of the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the thanksgiving table this year. That’s down from 10 in 2019.