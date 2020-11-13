These retailers are staying open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day will certainly be different for some amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing precautions have caused some families to cancel holiday meals or adjust the way in which they gather.

Retailers have also adjusted to the current times and many have elected to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day when normally they would be pushing Black Friday deals early.

However, there are still a group of stores that have chosen to stay open on the holiday, according to BlackFriday.com.

Here are the stores staying open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 8 a.m.

Bealls: Open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Lots: Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cabela’s: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Claire’s: Open from 5 p.m. to midnight

CVS: 24-hour locations open

Dollar General: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: Open but hours vary by store

Five Below: Open from 6 p.m. to midnight

Fred Meyer: Normal hours of operation

Kmart: Open from 6 a.m. to midnight

Meijer: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Modell’s: Open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New York & Company: Opens at 6 p.m.

Palais Royal: Open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Peebles: Open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Rite Aid: 24-hour locations are open

Stage Stores: Open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret: Select stores are open

Walgreens: 24-hour locations are open