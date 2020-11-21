Orlando International Airport expects 90,000 passengers to pass through on Sunday after Thanksgiving

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With the announcement of Florida Senator Rick Scott’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Floridians are once again reminded to heed the warning of health officials when it comes to traveling this holiday.

Senator Scott released a statement that said in part, “As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance.”

The Centers for Disease Control issued guidelines that essentially ask Floridians to stay home, and added a questionnaire on their website for any prospective travelers.

Questions include if you plan to travel with people outside of your household and if you live in an area that is experiencing an increase in cases.

The Florida Department of Health announced on Friday that there were more than 3,400 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The TSA also reported air travel nationwide is down 74% since May.

Orlando International Airport said that it expects about 90,000 passengers to pass through on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That amount is about half the number from one year ago. Airport officials also add there are still flight restrictions for the European Union and parts of Brazil.

“Last year, people would start booking for Thanksgiving well in advance because it would be a heavy travel day. What we are looking at this year is people are waiting to see what’s happening in the destination,” MCO CEO Phil Brown said.

If you do gather with family outside of your household for Thanksgiving, the CDC advises people to eat outdoors, keep social distancing, and wear a mask when not eating.