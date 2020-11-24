HOPEsgiving: Salvation Army handing out 500 turkeys to those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Orlando’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, instead of a traditional eat-in dinner, the agency will serve to-go meals for individuals in need at its first HOPEsgiving Dinner.

On Thanksgiving Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Salvation Army in Orlando will distribute 5,000 pre-packed Thanksgiving meals from its gymnasium on 440 W. Colonial Drive.

“More than other times in the past 27 years, this Thanksgiving tradition needs to continue to let those who are struggling know that they are not alone and that someone cares,” said Captain Ken Chapman, area commander of The Salvation Army Orlando.

In addition, the agency is hosting a HOPEsgiving Turkey Drive on Tuesday, two days before Thanksgiving. The drive-thru event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 440 W. Colonial Drive.

“We will be giving away 500 turkeys, along with a food box to 500 families in need,” the agency said in a news release. “This event is free to the public, and supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

To learn more about the available volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org or call 407-423-8581.