Man hit and killed while checking on his dog hit by a car

DELTONA, FLa. – A man was hit and killed while he was checking his dog after it was hit by a vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Craig Alan Richards,55, was hit by a car on Friday night in front of his home on the 400 block of Courtland Boulevard in Deltona.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. and Richardson was in the northbound lane of Courtland Boulevard after a vehicle hit his dog.

When Richardson went to bend over to attend to his dog a four-door Toyota sedan driving northbound on Courtland Boulevard hit Richardson, according to deputies.

Investigators said local fire rescue performed lifesaving measures, but the victim and dog died at the scene.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation shows no signs of impairment from the driver.

Investigators said the crash is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.