Former Seminole tax collector set to stand trial in March on federal charges

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who was indicted in June on federal charges, is scheduled to stand trial in March 2021, as of now.

The allegations against Greenberg include stalking his political opponent by creating fake social media accounts and spreading a false rumor that he sexually abused a student, using information from surrendered driver’s licenses to make fake IDs with his picture on it, trying to create fake concealed weapons permits and using fake IDs for individuals he was involved in “sugar daddy relationships” with so they could “engage in commercial sex acts” despite being underage.

Greenberg is facing federal charges of stalking, unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

Greenberg resigned from his position not long after he was indicted. Jeff “J.R.” Kroll has since been elected.