Orlando Winterfest and Holiday Market set to open this week at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orange County Convention Center is counting down the hours until it opens the Orlando Winterfest and Holiday Market.

The event begins Thursday and will be the first holiday gift show of the year after previously scheduled events were canceled or postponed into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[TRENDING: Safe to shop during pandemic? | Photos show miracle rescue at sea | Video: Massive gator devours duck]

The event will feature 125 vendors, including some local to the Orlando area, live music and entertainment, family activities, a snow zone and festive food and drinks. In a news release, event leaders said the holiday market will provide the time and space for companies that haven’t had a way to network with their customers face-to-face to help them make the sales they desperately need this year.

Kick up the Holiday Beat with Live Music at Winterfest! 🎶🎶🎶 Revel in the musical stylings from The Vocalitas, O-Town... Posted by Orlando Winterfest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The event will kick off Thursday, with the community tree lighting at 4 p.m.

“We have all faced a year like no other. Our International Drive businesses have pushed through with strength and hope as I have never seen before. We are thrilled to have something new and exciting for us all to look forward to this holiday season,” said Luann Brooks, executive director at the I-Drive Business Improvement District.

Tickets for the event are being sold exclusively through Ticketmaster. General adult admission for one day is $13 in advance or $16 at the door. Child tickets for one day are $6 in advance or $9 at the door. The event is also selling multiple-day passes.

Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow! ❄️❄️❄️ Orlando Winterfest's snow zone will be FREE to all Winterfest guests.... Posted by Orlando Winterfest on Monday, November 23, 2020

Orange County Convention Center officials say they’re committed to putting safety ahead of everything and have implemented a number of COVID-19 safety and health guidelines.

“After safely hosting several events, consumer shows and implementing our recovery and resiliency, we are confident that Winterfest will provide an enjoyable holiday experience for all to enjoy at the OCCC,” said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester.

The Orlando Winterfest and Holiday Market will run through Sunday, Dec. 6. and will be located in the OCCC West Concourse.

Click here for hours of operation, tickets and more information.