Tune in: Clermont to host virtual Christmas tree lighting amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLERMONT, Fla. – Despite the coronavirus’ best efforts, Clermont’s favorite holiday tradition will go on this year -- but with a few changes.

Instead of residents gathering in-person to watch the lighting of the tree, the city of Clermont is kicking off the holiday season with a virtual tree lighting this year, according to a news release.

“The City of Clermont’s tree lighting is a special tradition,” Mayor Tim Murry said. “Although we wish we could all be together, we’re happy to provide a safe alternative to kick off the holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Residents can watch the pre-recorded Light Up Clermont event Friday at 6 p.m. In addition to the countdown to the tree lighting at City Hall Park, those who tune in will get to hear special holiday messages from members of the community and professional carolers who will sing some festive tunes.

Christmas carolers.

To watch, tune in to the City of Clermont’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CityOfClermontGovernment or Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CityOfClermont.

If that’s not enough for you to get into the holiday spirit, the city’s Light Up Clermont 2020 also includes a Holiday Enchanted Forest with more than 40 decorated trees on display from Saturday through Jan. 3 at Victory Pointe Park at 938 Victory Way and a Cookies and Cocoa Walk from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 at participating businesses in Downtown Clermont.

