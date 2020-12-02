Florida city offers ‘burglar box’ to help deter Christmas present thefts

BUNNELL, Fla. – Don’t let your new and exciting Christmas gifts become a burden and target for thieves.

To help combat holiday theft, the city of Bunnell said it is making a “burglar box” available for those who need to dispose of gift boxes.

Grinches who want to steal your Christmas cheer will be on the lookout for empty boxes at your curb waiting for trash pickup, signaling them to the fun and expensive gifts you received this holiday season.

The “burglar box” will allow you to take those empty boxes and dispose of them safely, keeping your new prized possession secure inside your home.

The box is located on South Pine Street in the parking spaces behind the Coquina City Hall on 200 South Church Street.

You can dispose of holiday gift boxes from now until Jan. 8, 2021.