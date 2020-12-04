63ºF

Local News

Orange County shooting leaves 20-year-old man in critical condition

Culprit not yet located, deputies say

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Orlando area Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on 2nd Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

[TRENDING: Animal nearly severs woman’s arm at Carole Baskin’s rescue | CDC: Avoid travel to Mexico | Brightline targets 2022 for OIA station]

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition to receive treatment for a life-threatening gunshot wound, records show.

Authorities said the culprit fled the scene before they arrived and thus far a suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.