VIDEO: Deputies search for persons of interest in fatal shooting near Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for several persons of interest in a fatal shooting near the Pointe Vista apartment complex.

OCSO Homicide Detectives would like to speak to these persons of interest who may have information about the 11/28 shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Celestin at the Pointe Vista Apartments. If you know them, please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/LD5D6FpObN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 30, 2020

Deputies posted a video on social media of the persons of interest.

Terry Celestin, 20, was shot and killed in his car Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

The video shared by deputies shows the persons of interest at the Dollar Food & Lotto around noon on Saturday.

This is just northwest of the Pointe Vista Apartments.

Anyone with information about the crime or the people in the video shared by deputies is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Callers can be anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.