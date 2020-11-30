62ºF

VIDEO: Deputies search for persons of interest in fatal shooting near Orange County apartments

Terry Celestin was shot and killed in his car on Saturday, authorities say

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for several persons of interest for the fatal shooting near the Pointe Vista apartment complex.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for several persons of interest in a fatal shooting near the Pointe Vista apartment complex.

Deputies posted a video on social media of the persons of interest.

Terry Celestin, 20, was shot and killed in his car Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

The video shared by deputies shows the persons of interest at the Dollar Food & Lotto around noon on Saturday.

This is just northwest of the Pointe Vista Apartments.

Anyone with information about the crime or the people in the video shared by deputies is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Callers can be anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

