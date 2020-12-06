29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year male from Brandon, Florida died in a motorcycle accident on I-75 in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was riding his motorcycle on I-75, just north of exit 321, when the accident happened.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the guardrail in the northbound lane, according to troopers. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Authorities did not give a reason for the crash happening.