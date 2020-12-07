Officers work to solve hit-and-run cases around Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are working to get results and solve several fatal hit and run crashes from the weekend.

They’re working to track down a red or maroon 2005-2007 model Jeep Grand Cherokee and also the driver who troopers say hit a 30-year-old man from Kissimmee and drove off.

The driver left parts from the Jeep behind at the scene.

Investigators hope they can track down the vehicle and identify the driver. The crash happened at Sand Lake Road and Golden Sky Lane.

“We are still seeing a huge trend of hit-and-run crashes,” Kim Montes from the Florida Highway Patrol said.

That deadly crash happened hours after troopers say a 63-year-old man was also killed in a separate hit-and-run crash Friday evening at Silver Star Road and Dardanelle Drive in Pine Hills. Investigators have since recovered the Nissan Rouge they say was involved in that crash, and they’re speaking with the owner of that vehicle.

“Luckily, someone called in an anonymous tip to the highway patrol, we were able to locate this 2010 Nissan Rogue and it’s our vehicle,” said Montes.

This coming as troopers say though they’re seeing what appears to be more fatal hit and run crashes statewide, they’re also solving more of them too.

The Florida Highway Patrol told News 6 that statewide fatal hit-and-run crashes are up with 114 fatal hit-and-run crashes so far this year, compared to 95 this time in 2019. They say in Central Florida, there have been 20 fatal hit-and-run crashes so far in 2020, compared to 21 for all of 2019.

“A lot of these are solved because people are giving us information to further the investigation,” Montes said.

Sanford Police say a crash Thursday left a man seriously hurt at the corner of French Avenue and 25th street. The driver took off police say and left the car’s mirror behind on the scene.

No charges have been filed in either fatal hit and run crash in Orange County from the weekend. Troopers say in both cases, the drivers were not at fault for the crash since they had the right of way, but they will face charges for leaving the scene of a crash.