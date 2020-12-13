Orlando pediatrician answers coronavirus vaccine questions

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we wait for the first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Central Florida, the next hurdle will be distributing doses and building trust that it’s safe.

Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to answer some of the most popular questions people have about the vaccine.

