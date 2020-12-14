6 men arrested in cyber child sex sting operation, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives posing as teenage girls online exchanged explicit messages with six men who ultimately tried to meet up for a sexual encounter, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they conducted Operation Cyber Storm from Thursday to Sunday to “actively go after predators in our community looking to meet children for sex.”

During those four days, records show the detectives posed as 14- and 15-year-old girls online and messaged with the suspects about sex until they eventually agreed to meet up. Several of the men brought condoms with them, according to the affidavits.

Tyrone Lewis Parker, 33; Shea Robert Brady, 34; Pierre Reginald Jules, 37; Cameron Stuart Price, 20; Jonathan Alexis Rodriguez Caraballo, 38; and Chandler Dallas Lowe, 24, were all arrested on charges of traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Deputies said the arrests should serve as a reminder for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of speaking to strangers online.