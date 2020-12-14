‘Please help them:’ Video shows Orlando officers rescuing family from submerged vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. – Body camera video shows a 12-year-old boy sobbing and begging for Orlando Police Department officers to save his father and young brother who were trapped inside a submerged vehicle.

The water rescue happened Thursday around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Lee Vista Boulevard and Vista East Parkway.

Records show a 44-year-old man was driving a red Nissan Sentra with his 12-year-old and 4-year-old sons in tow when an animal jetted out into the roadway, causing the man to lose control as he swerved.

The sedan ended up hitting a curb and then crossing over a median and into a retention pond after the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, according to the report.

A 48-year-old man who was in the area at the time saw the crash and immediately rushed into the water to help the family. That bystander held the 4-year-old boy’s head above water as he called 911.

Body camera video shows that as officers arrived, the 12-year-old boy had just escaped the wreckage and was wading through the water.

“Please, please, please just help them. Just help them, please. Please help them. Please help, help them,” the boy said, screaming at times.

WATCH: Body-worn camera recorded tense moments in a retention pond along Lee Vista Blvd. December 10, as our officers & @OrlandoFireDept worked side-by side to rescue a 12-year-old, his father, & his 4-year-old brother trapped in a car. The family is safe & in good health! pic.twitter.com/Ghnp2g43Xh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 14, 2020

The child told first responders that his father and 4-year-old brother, who was strapped in a car seat, were still trapped.

Records show the Orlando Fire Department along with Corp. Randy Johnson, Officer McKenzie Greene and Officer Tyler Smith were able to extract the father and the young boy.

Both children were taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where their mother met them, and the father was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.