Orlando police and bystander rescue family from overturned vehicle in retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers and a bystander rescued a family from an overturned vehicle in a retention pond Thursday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an overturned vehicle in water in the area of LeeVista Boulevard and Vista East Parkway around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said a witness saw the vehicle go off the roadway and over an embankment.

Authorities said when investigators arrived they entered the water with the witness and were able to assist a mother and her oldest child to safety.

Investigators said crews also rescued the father who was trapped and a smaller child in a car seat.

Everyone in the car is being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the bystander’s actions at the scene were heroic and the bystander was the first in the water to help one of the kids.