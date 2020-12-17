COVID-19 vaccine expected in Brevard next week

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Brevard County next week, according to the latest information from the Florida Department of Health.

The state said it is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine sometime next week. That vaccine has not yet been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but approval is expected as early as Friday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipped earlier this week, the Moderna vaccine does not require super-cold storage making it accessible to more health-care facilities.

The state said it planned to distribute the vaccines to 173 hospitals that did not receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. They include:

Health First Regional Medical Center

Cape Canaveral Hospital

Kindred Hospital Melbourne

Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Palm Bay Hospital

Parrish Medical Center

Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Viera Hospital

The state did not say how many doses each hospital would get. The Moderna vaccine is administered in two separate doses 28 days apart. The Pfizer vaccine also requires two injections.

The first doses are slated for frontline healthcare workers. Walgreens and CVS pharmacies have been contracted by the government to distribute to the vaccine to long-term care facilities such as nursing homes under a different program that is expected to start Monday.