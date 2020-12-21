20 golden retrievers saved from slaughter arrive in Florida from China

MIAMI, Fla. – A golden retriever rescue group based in South Florida awaited the arrival of 20 dogs from China being flown into Miami along with 20 eager dog lovers waiting to take their new pet home, reports News 6 partner WPLG.

A spokesperson for Golden Rescue South Florida said the dogs were abused in China and would have most likely been butchered and ended up in the dog market as food.

The dogs arrived Sunday morning in Miami via China Air. Local families adopting the animals were interviewed prior to picking up their retrievers. Golden Rescue said they make sure that the owner and home are the right fit for the rescued pup and that the accommodations are suitable for the dogs.

The group raised money to bring the golden retrievers here — they said it costs a minimum of $2,600 per dog.

China is just one international location for Golden Rescue South Florida. The nonprofit organization has rescued retrievers from Turkey and Puerto Rico, as well as working with other animal advocacy groups and shelters in South Florida.