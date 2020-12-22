Disney announces reopening date for Blizzard Beach

Disney World officials announced the reopening date for Blizzard Beach.

The water park will reopen on March 7.

This will be the 25th season for the park, which is known for its 120-foot-tall waterslide.

In September, park officials said they hoped to reopen a water park in March.

The water parks at Disney World have not reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are open with limited capacity.

Any guest who has a pass or ticket impacted by the current closures of the water parks can talk to Disney about their options at 407-934-7639.

Park officials said they will continue to monitor the pandemic and its impact on Florida.