Here are the NFL games airing on News 6 this Sunday

The times of several NFL games were changed this week due to playoff implications for the final week of the regular season.
After the most recent changes to the schedule, the list below shows the games News 6 will be showing on Jan. 3:
- Miami at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.
- Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 4:25 p.m.
The Dolphins will make the playoffs if one of the following four scenarios happen on Sunday:
- Miami defeats Buffalo
- Cincinnati defeats Baltimore
- Jacksonville defeats Indianapolis
- Pittsburgh defeats Cleveland
The Colts still have a chance to make the playoffs and Jacksonville has already clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.