Here are the NFL games airing on News 6 this Sunday

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Miami Gardens, Fla. In one year the Dolphins have gone from worst to first in the NFL in points allowed, raising their playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The times of several NFL games were changed this week due to playoff implications for the final week of the regular season.

[RELATED: Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2020-21]

After the most recent changes to the schedule, the list below shows the games News 6 will be showing on Jan. 3:

Miami at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 4:25 p.m.

The Dolphins will make the playoffs if one of the following four scenarios happen on Sunday:

Miami defeats Buffalo

Cincinnati defeats Baltimore

Jacksonville defeats Indianapolis

Pittsburgh defeats Cleveland

The Colts still have a chance to make the playoffs and Jacksonville has already clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.