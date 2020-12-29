Brevard to host drive-thru vaccination event for 65+ residents

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County will begin vaccinating people 65 and older on Jan. 4 at a drive-thru site in Viera but residents must have appointments.

The county has been inoculating frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities and will expand to people over 65 beginning Monday.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Will vaccine work on new strains? | Strange Florida: Here’s the proof]

People who qualify under these priority groups must make an appointment. Residents should call 321-454-7141 to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The phone line opened Dec. 29.

The vaccine site will be a drive-thru located at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera operating from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A driver’s license or health care badge is required at the time of the appointment.

People are asked to review the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet. Residents are also asked to bring the COVID-19 vaccine consent form and the facts and privacy form. Both of those can be found here.

After the first shot, residents will have to return 28 days later for the second dose. It must also be the Moderna vaccine.

For vaccination plans from other Central Florida counties, click or tap here.

The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population, including younger residents or non-frontline workers, until late spring.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.