Brevard Schools to work with teachers to make sure they attend COVID-19 vaccination appointment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Brevard Public Schools said they will accommodate a teacher’s schedule if they have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment during class.

[RELATED: Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

Brevard County residents 65 and older will start receiving the vaccine on Jan. 4.

Appointments can be made by calling 321-454-7141.

[RELATED: Brevard to host drive-thru vaccination event for 65+ residents]

The district said it looks like most vaccination appointments will be from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

“BPS is committed to providing easy accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine for our most at-risk employees currently eligible to receive it (and interested in doing so),” Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins said in a statement. “This is a first and promising step to hopefully getting ahead of this devastating and deadly virus and we will do everything within our power to ensure those who want the vaccine can get it.”

School officials acknowledge the majority of the district’s employees work during these hours, but they will work with staff 65 and older to make sure they make it to their appointment.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.