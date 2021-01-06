Florida reports 17,000 new coronavirus cases, 130 new deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus vaccinations continue throughout the Sunshine State and in some counties with little to no advanced notice.

In Central Florida, Lake County officials gave less than 20 minutes notice before they started immunizing residents and non residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county received 12,600 doses Tuesday afternoon and made the decision to administer 800-1,000 doses Wednesday morning, making the announcement the same morning.

[Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

Residents in the county have been left confused after officials changed the vaccination process to require no appointments and said they were unsure when more doses would become available.

An hour later, Lake County Department of Health officials said the vaccine site at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center had already reached capacity.

Health officials said in regards to vaccine distribution they will evaluate on a day-by-day basis and don’t plan to announce distribution until the day it happens.

Publix is also set to begin providing vaccinations this week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a pilot program with the supermarket chain but only in three Florida counties.

[READ MORE: Lake County gets second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, begins giving out shots ASAP]

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports nearly 15,200 new infections as vaccine roll out continues slow progress]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 6:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 17,783 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,409,906 cases since March.

Deaths

Florida reported 132 new virus-related deaths Wednesday. This means at least 22,647 people have died in relation to the coronavirus across the state, including 330 non-residents who died in Florida.

[RELATED: By the numbers: Florida COVID-19 deaths by age]

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 7,303 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 64,321 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. That number includes the 439 patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 8.02% to 23.25% over the past two weeks and was 12.59% Tuesday.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, 329,060 people have been vaccinated in Florida.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 22,669 305 1,483 29 526 1 Flagler 4,079 61 239 6 48 0 Lake 16,897 200 996 7 331 -5 Marion 19,199 228 1,376 21 495 6 Orange 82,155 993 2,006 25 776 13 Osceola 27,113 386 1,103 6 297 2 Polk 40,361 622 3,389 16 814 5 Seminole 19,539 326 925 3 317 0 Sumter 5,634 126 388 3 122 0 Volusia 24,205 414 1,296 3 458 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.