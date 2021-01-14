Here’s why residents welcome changes at Orlando’s Stanton Energy Plant

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the next five years, the iconic Stanton Energy Plant will be replacing the coal it now uses to generate electricity with natural gas.

According to the plan approved by board members for the Orlando Utilities Commission, Stanton will end its coal-fired electricity generation by 2027.

They estimate using natural gas will reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent with a target of zero emissions and 100 percent clean energy by the year 2050.

“There are more emissions are associated with coal than natural gas. There’s no question,” said OUC spokesman Tim Trudell.

Trudell took News 6 inside the Stanton plant to show what this conversion would look like.

He said stacks of coal will be phased out as natural gas replaces it, but the cooling towers seen from Avalon Park and the Beachline will stay.

Why is it taking six years?

Trudell said the conversion of its burners is expensive and moving faster could mean higher electric bills.

“We continue to push for sustainability, but we also have to remember that all of our customers count on us to be affordable. So, we’ve got to do both,” he said.

“When you become a mom, you start to think differently about the world and what it means for their future,” said Piper Vargas.

Vargas and Yartiza Perez are members of Mom’s Clean Air Force – a group dedicated to fighting for cleaner air.

They said they have been urging OUC to get rid of coal for at least the last five years.

“(Burning coal) immediately affects our health being outside in this neighborhood -- in this community -- with young kids,” Vargas said.

Stanton is not alone in making this conversion.

According to previous reports, eight other coal-burning plants in the state have either converted to natural gas, or they are in the middle of transitioning.

You can see all of the power plants in the state of Florida and how they generate their power below.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Florida, sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington, D.C.

He said the conversion to natural gas at Stanton has been a long time in coming.

“Well, we could always wish for it sooner. At least we’re on a plan we can rely on now,” he told News 6.

Perez said her group’s fight to move faster toward 100 percent renewable energy isn’t over.

“It’s great. I’m excited, but we can definitely do better,” she said. “We can do better, and I’m really going to press and continue to press to do better.”